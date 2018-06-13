UK Prime Minister Theresa May noted that she would press for increasing of the sanctions at a summit of EU leaders later in June, Sputnik reported.
"There are many issues that the European Union leaders will be discussing at the June European summit, including the important issues of sanctions against Russia. I will be pressing to ensure that we maintain sanctions against Russia, because the Minsk agreements have not been put in place, and indeed I think there are some areas where we should be enhancing that sanctions regime," she told Parliament.
The relations between London and Moscow have undergone a huge shake over the Skripal poisoning of the former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.