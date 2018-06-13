Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov made an announcement that he wouldn't sign a new name deal with Greece during his address to the nation, Sputnik reported.
"This damaging treaty, unique in the history of mankind, is unworthy and unacceptable for me. It violates the constitution, laws, and destroys state institutions. I will not legalize this amateur political move," the president stated.
Earlier in the day, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias warned that it was in Macedonia's interests to endorse the deal and thus clear the way for the country's possible EU accession, referring to the fact that the name issue has been blocking Skopje's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union for years.
The day before, Greece announced that an agreement with Skopje on the new constitutional name of the Republic of Macedonia had finally been agreed, which was due to put an end to the decades-long dispute between the countries.