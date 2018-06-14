Europe needs a unified approach to migration that addresses the interests of each country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, noting that Italy did not feel it was receiving sufficient support from other European Union member states, Reuters reported.
“It’s very, very important to me that Germany also does not act unilaterally, but that everything we do is orderly, discussed, with agreements with others, so that we have a really unified European approach”, Merkel told reporters after a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.
“Europe must stick together”, she said, acknowledging Italy’s concern that it had taken in many migrants but fellow EU countries were not showing sufficient solidarity.
“For me, the question of how we deal with the migration question is something of a litmus test for the future and the unity of Europe, and the interests of every country must be considered”, Merkel said.