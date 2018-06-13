Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakopyan are present at the gala concert of world opera stars in Red Square on the occasion of the World Cup. President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking guests who came to the Russian capital to participate in the opening of the World Cup, are also at the concert.
The gala stars some of the world’s greatest opera stars, including Anna Netrebko, Plácido Domingo, Ildar Abdrazakov, Albina Shagimuratova, Aida Garifullina, Juan Diego Flórez, and Yusif Eyvazov. Valery Gergiev conducts the Mariinsky Theater Orchestra.