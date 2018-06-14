The Armenian Heritage Park, which is located in downtown Boston, USA, is devoted to the victims of Armenian Genocide. According to its architect, Donald Tellalian, this park symbolizes the Armenian people who are split between the Motherland and the diaspora, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

This park, which opened in 2012, was built after when Boston’s main highway was moved to the tunnel that was dug under the city. Subsequently, it was decided to cover this now vacant area with greenery, and some of it was allocated to the local Armenian community in order to build a park.

The water flowing like tears from the sculpture that was installed in the park, and which later reunites in the center of the labyrinth of this park, symbolizes the continued process of life.

And as for the labyrinth, it is one of the secrets of this park.