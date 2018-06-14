YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit to Russia, on Thursday morning had a working breakfast with Andrey Kostin, President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board.

The premier underscored VTB Bank’s presence in the financial market of Armenia and its active investments in the economy of the country, press office of the PM informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Pashinyan presented the Armenian government’s priorities toward the improvement of Armenia’s business climate and economy, and he stressed the need for the banking system’s adequately responding to the signals by the business sector.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed the avenues for expanding VTB Bank’s activities in Armenia’s economy.