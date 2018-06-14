Economic sanctions will not be lifted from North Korea until complete denuclearization, said the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to him, North Korean leader understands the urgency of the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula.

The alliance between the US, South Korea and Japan remained “ironclad”, BBC reported quoting Pompeo.

As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held their historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on Tuesday.

The leaders signed a memo over the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.