Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to lift the state of emergency if re-elected after the June 24 elections.
“Should I continue this task after June 24, the first thing we’ll do is, God willing, lift the state of emergency,” Reuters reported quoting Erdogan.
The state of emergency allows Erdogan and his government bypass parliament in passing new laws and suspending rights and freedoms. The emergency was introduced after the coup attempt in July 2016 and since then was extended every three months.