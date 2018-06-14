YEREVAN. – Armenia is undergoing major political changes, while mentality remains unchanged, MP from Tsarukyan bloc Naira Zohrabyan said on Thursday during “The Future of Eastern Partnership in Turbulent Times” conference in Yerevan.

“If we demand someone be initiative and creative, we have to start with ourselves first. Much has changed, and many things will still change,” Zohrabyan said.

According to her, corruption is the main challenge in Armenia.

“Corruption and scandal are everywhere, from the kindergarten to the highest circles of power. What does it mean? It means, Mr. Ambassador, that when the EU sent huge sums of money to Armenia to fight corruption, it was sent to the corrupted officials,” Zohrabyan said, addressing the EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski.

“You have made mistakes. We told you not to give money to ministries, as they are sent to fake NGOs registered under the names of ministers, their relatives, only for the development of their personal well-being. However, our signals remained unanswered,” the MP concluded.