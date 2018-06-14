YEREVAN. – The European Union helps its partner to be ready for unexpected processes and turbulent times, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said during “The Future of Eastern Partnership in Turbulent Times” conference in Yerevan.

According to him, turbulence is not always a negative phenomenon, it can be positive, and, of course, turbulence is a part of our life.

Switalski said that the EU cannot offer a ready-made recipe to its partners, the EU needs resilient neighbors. He stressed that there were different conspiracy theories about the objectives of the Eastern Partnership program, but they all broke to pieces.

“The bilateral agenda will always be the priority of the EU. The program Eastern Partnership complements this cooperation,” he said, adding that the EU wants to see cooperation between the member countries.

The head of the EU delegation in Armenia stressed that more than 600 million Euros have been allocated for the various programs of Eastern Partnership. This turns the member countries into competitors, as only the best receive funding.

Switalski said the representatives of Armenia are good competitors, but he expects better results from Armenia within the framework of Eastern Partnership.