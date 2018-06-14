There is no basis in WTO rules for the U.S. tariffs on metal imports, said WTO Deputy Chief Karl Brauner.
According to him, the EU should act cautiously while taking retaliatory measures against US actions, Reuters reported.
“I see no basis in WTO law for the tariffs imposed by the U.S. A trade war is not automatic. It only occurs when an action is reacted to - and possibly triggers a chain reaction,” he said, adding that the EU should “be extremely cautious and fine-tune (its) planned tariffs to minimize the collateral damage to local businesses.