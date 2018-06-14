YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.73/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.05 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 570.83 (up by AMD 3.20), that of one British pound totaled AMD 648.26 (up by AMD 4.27), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.76 (up by AMD 0.09) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 262.37, AMD 20,116.41 and AMD 13,968.12, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.