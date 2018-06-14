A man on Wednesday threw himself down from a multi-apartment building in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Pastinfo found out that the 50-year-old man had wanted to jump from a 2nd-floor balcony, and with his elderly mother.

But for some reason, he could not carry out this horrible act together with his mother, and therefore he had jumped off alone.

After being taken to hospital, it was found out that he had died.

It could not be determined yet as to why this man had resorted to this drastic step.

According to our information, an investigation is underway.