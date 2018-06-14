Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Thursday with North Korean Parliament Head Kim Yong-nam and noted that the meeting between the US and North Korean leaders is the first step towards a full resolution, Sputnik reported.
Russia intends to promote a resolution of the North Korea situation using peaceful means, Putin said, adding that the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un has reduced the general level of tension on the Korean Peninsula, and has disposed of the prospect of a major military conflict.
"We also welcome and value the results of the meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Mr. Trump which took place very recently, on June 12," Putin said at a meeting with Kim Yong-nam, the President of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly.
According to Putin, Russia believes that this is "only a first step" towards a complete resolution to the issue in the region.
"This step was taken thanks to the goodwill of both leaders. Without a doubt, this creates conditions for further progress and lowers the level of tension on the Korean Peninsula," Putin said.
North Korean official also handed a written message to Russian President Vladimir Putin from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un