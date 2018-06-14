Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan watches the Russia vs Saudi Arabia opening match of the World Cup at the Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, head of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov also came to support the football players.
President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Moldova Igor Dodon, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri, president of Panama Juan Carlos Varela and president-elect of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benitez also arrived in Moscow to attend the opening match.