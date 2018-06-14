There was no geopolitical and foreign policy context at all in the process of Armenian revolution, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told RT.

Asked about whether people who were afraid that Armenia would distance from Russia after the revolution were mistaken, Pashinyan noted many people speak about it, there are many Russian publications which really do not understand what has occurred in Armenia.

"There are people who want to present all this in other light. They want to present that anti-Russian forces came to power in Armenia," Pashinyan noted, adding that the revolution was purely internal.

Pashinyan said that Armenia had no problems with foreign policy. And therefore it had no foreign policy requirements.

"Those who said that as a result of political changes in Armenia there will be problems in the relations between Armenia and Russia, were wrong. They are mistaken and will be mistaken if they continue to think so, "said Nikol Pashinyan.