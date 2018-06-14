Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described his personal relations with Vladimir Putin as “good and direct relations”.
“I can say that our relations are relations without dark corners. It is very important,” he said in an interview with RT.
“We put all questions directly. And, we answer them directly. Vladimir Vladimirovich is such a person. As I understand it, this style of communication is very convenient for him, and, frankly speaking, this style is also comfortable for me. I can say for sure that our relations are developing very quickly and very constructively”.