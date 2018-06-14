Serj Sargsyan and I are neighbors, but in fact we have no relationship. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told RT agency, answering the question about his relations with the opponents - Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican Party.

"As for Republican Party, this party has stopped being the majority in our parliament and it, Republican Party, normal opposition", he noted.

"There can be other parties, other forces that can win elections, but they (the Republicans) will never come back - that's for sure. And it does not depend, of course, on me, because the people will not forgive them for ever, I can guarantee. In any case, I feel this way and I am sure of it, "he said.

Speaking about plans for his own party, Nikol Pashinyan noted that his party is called the "Civil Contract", and there is a Yelk bloc.

"As for the bloc, we are now in the process of discussing its future. As for the party, of course, will develop independently of the scenario of the future of our bloc, "he said.