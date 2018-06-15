Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the visit to Moscow very successful.

"Yesterday's meeting with the Russian president, with whom I met a month ago in Sochi, was very effective. There are no political obstacles to the further development of the Armenian-Russian relations and it remains only to realize the existing potential, work on development, including trade and economic relations, "the Prime Minister of Armenia said during a live stream on his Facebook page.

"I hope that we will be able to export a huge amount of fruits and vegetables to Russia in the near future. At least Russia waits for this. Of course, we must be very careful and should organize everything in such a way that the phytosanitary rules are observed, "he said, stressing that this is normal and logical.

Speaking about the meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Pashinyan noted that it took place in very good, warm atmosphere.

"We have discussed many issues concerning the Armenian-Russian agenda," Pashinyan said.

According to the head of the government, a very important level of mutual trust was established in the Armenian-Russian relations today. "We will not only preserve it, but we will also develop it. Our relations with Russia are important, we will treat them with great attention, "he assured.