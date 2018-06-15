YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA) will soon debate on the draft decision with respect to making amendments to the Tax Code, and which envisages declaring amnesty for the fines and penalties of irredeemable borrowers of loans, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“It turns out commercial banks and loaning organizations also are willing to pardon these penalties.
“According to RA Deputy Finance Minister Arman Poghosyan, this matter was discussed quite comprehensively and in depth at the RA government. As a result, the bill envisaging [respective] amendments and additions to the Tax Code was approved at the last [Cabinet] meeting of the government,” wrote Zhoghovurd.