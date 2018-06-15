YEREVAN. – Russia needs our fruits and vegetables; this became apparent during the visit to Russia.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforesaid at Friday’s Cabinet session, as he reflected on his two-day working visit to Russia.

In his words, the Armenian government and its affiliated agencies should work hard to be able to wholly tap the full potential of Armenia’s fruits and vegetables.

“The Russian market needs them,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “And the Russian Federation hopes that we will be fully able to ensure fruit and vegetable supplies.”