By Vera Martirosyan

MOSCOW. – International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino did not dismiss the media reports with respect to his having Armenian roots.

When asked about this by the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter, Infantino simply responded, “Maybe.”

According to several media outlets, Gianni Infantino, who is from Switzerland, has Armenian roots.

The FIFA boss told our reporter that he was familiar with these reports.