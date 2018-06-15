Canada has declared war on America goods following US sanctions and Trump’s statements towards Justin Trudeau, CTV reported.
On Twitter, hashtags including #BuyCanadian, #BoycottUSProducts and #BoycottUSA are spreading tips on using purchasing power to defend Canada’s honour.
As reported earlier, the US-Canadian relationships became strained following Trump's decision to impose duties on steel and aluminum imports.
Trudeau said he would not allow Washington to pander over Canada. Trump in response called Canadian Prime Minister “weak”, promising that Canada's trade response will cost them dearly.
Canadians are shopping ‘Trump free’ by boycotting US goods, stores and cancelling vacations to the States in solidarity with Trudeau.