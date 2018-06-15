YEREVAN. – The Minister of Agriculture of Armenia, Artur Khachatryan, on Friday met with Belarusian Ambassador Igor Nazaruk to discuss the possibility of expanding cooperation in agriculture, according to the information and public relations department of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Khachatryan underscored the introduction of modern technologies in Armenia’s agriculture, and the upgrading and modernization of the agricultural machinery of the country. In this connection, Ambassador Nazaruk expressed his country’s readiness to supply Armenia with modern agricultural equipment.

Separately, the interlocutors touched upon possible collaboration in several agriculture-related domains.

In addition, the Belarusian diplomat proposed to expand Armenian fruit and vegetable exports to the Belarusian market, and stressed that high quality Armenian agricultural products had a great demand in his country.