Germany supports NATO’s target to increase defense spending up to 2% of GDP, but is realistic about reaching it, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Her remark came after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
According to her, Germany plans to reach 1.5% by 2024.
“Sometimes this may seem too slow but things are going in the right direction,” AP reported quoting Merkel.
Stoltenberg, in his turn, said he is glad German spending is rising and added: “I encourage Germany to do more, because Germany is the biggest economy in Europe.”