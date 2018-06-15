YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received world famous Polish composer and musician Krzysztof Penderecki and his wife Elżbieta Penderecka on Friday.
Famous musician is in Armenia to participate in the 14th Aram Khachaturian International Competition.
Welcoming the guests, Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that Maestro Penderecki will continue to strengthen the Armenian-Polish friendship and cultural ties with the same enthusiasm and devotion.
Krzysztof Penderecki, in turn, noted that music performance is really at a high level in Armenia when it comes both to the orchestra and individual musicians.
“It is a great pleasure and happiness for me and my wife to be in Armenia,” said Penderecki.
The musician highlighted the importance of the organization and holding of Aram Khachaturian’s International Competition as it shows that Armenia pays a great attention to culture.