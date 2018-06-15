Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received on Friday the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad.
Welcoming the Ambassador, the President noted that Armenia attaches great importance to high-level interstate relations between two nations, which creates a good opportunity for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.
The sides agreed there is still unused potential in the Armenian-Iranian economic relations, and the countries should continue to work consistently.
Armen Sarkissian and Seyyed Kazem Sajjad highlighted the importance of the intensification of the programs of the bilateral economic agenda, as well as the temporary agreement on Iran-Eurasian Economic Union free trade zone, which opens great opportunities for cooperation.