US President Donald Trump has suggested James Comey committed “criminal acts” as FBI director, and said he may get personally involved at the Justice Department if things "get worse," Independent reported.
Trump lashed out at his former FBI director and other top agency officials in a freewheeling interview with Fox & Friends following the release of a Justice Department inspector general report on the FBI’s conduct during the 2016 presidential election.
Trump said the report proved there was “total bias” against him at the FBI, claiming top officials in the agency were “plotting against my election”.
Asked if Mr Comey should be referred for prosecution, Mr Trump said he wouldn’t get involved, but added that the former director’s actions “seem like very criminal acts to me”.
“What he did was criminal. What he did was a terrible thing to the people,”Mr Trump told Fox News’ Steve Doocy. “What he did was so bad in terms of our constitution, in terms of the well being of our country.”