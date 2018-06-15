Nearly a half of Russians (49% of respondents) considers Belarus their closest ally, according to the results of the Levada Center poll, Interfax reported.
According to the poll, China (40% of respondents), Kazakhstan (32%), Syria (21%) and India (19%) are among the five most friendly countries.
Nearly 11% of the poll participants called Armenia as the most friendly country.
According to the poll, United States (78% of respondents), Ukraine (49%). Next come the UK (38%), Latvia (26%) and Poland (24%) are among the unfriendly states.