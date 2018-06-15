US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort was sent to jail on Friday after a federal judge in Washington revoked his bail following allegations he attempted to tamper with witnesses in his trial for illegal lobbying, FT reported.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington on June 15 revoked Manafort's $10 million bail after prosecutors alleged that the former campaign chief had engaged in witness-tampering practices.
The judge said that, although she had "struggled" with the decision, she couldn't "turn a blind eye" to his behavior.
"You have abused the trust placed in you six months ago," she added.
Manafort, 69, earlier on June 15 had pleaded not guilty to the charges in an arraignment before the judge.