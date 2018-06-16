Apple has revealed that it has reached a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programmes for its streaming service, Independent reported.
The technology giant announced that the programmes will be released internationally as part of a lineup of original content.
Winfrey currently heads the OWN channel as chair and CEO, and has an exclusive on-camera deal with the network she founded.
According to an OWN spokeswoman, Winfrey's original content for Apple will only be available for the streaming service.
The OWN representative added that while Winfrey has an exclusive deal with the network, she can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.