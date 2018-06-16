US President Donald Trump would want Americans to listen to him in the same way North Koreans listen to their leader, Kim Jong Un.
“He’s [Kim] head of a country – and I mean he’s the strong head, and don’t let anybody think anything different,” Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends TV program. “He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”
USA.One reported, however, that these comments by the US President’s had caused quite a stir.
Later, at a White House news conference, reporters asked Trump whether he really would like the Americans to quietly listen to him. But the president responded that the statement was just a joke.
In the aforesaid interview, Trump added that establishing friendly relations with the North Korean leader is for the benefit of the American people.
And when asked about the human rights violations in North Korea, the US President said many leaders have acted wrongly.