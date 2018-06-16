US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation with his French colleague, Emmanuel Macron, the White House informed.
During the talk, Trump confirmed the US objective of complete and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.
Also, the two leaders called for ensuring a political settlement in Syria.
In addition, Trump drew a special attention to his commitment to negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal.
Furthermore, the US President called on the European Union to start talks on reducing trade barriers.