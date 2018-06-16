YEREVAN. – Shots were fired Friday near the Barekamutyun subway station in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The Police news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that at 2:30pm, a call was received from a person, who informed that gas was spread near the aforesaid subway station, and therefore people had difficulty in breathing.

The operative team that was dispatched to the scene found out that, on the same day at 2:25pm, two persons had showed disrespect toward the people at the underground passage of this subway station. One of them had fired shots at a person, and with a gas pistol.

At 3:45pm, these two persons were apprehended on a street and taken to a police station, on suspicion of hooliganism.

The gas pistol is confiscated.

Later, however, they were released on signature bond.

Forensic medical and ballistic examinations have been commissioned.