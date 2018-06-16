YEREVAN. – Shots were fired Friday toward a house in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The Police news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that at 6:10pm, a call was received from a woman, who said shots were heard near her home, and a bullet had entered her house.

The operative team that was dispatched to the scene found out that a Yerevan resident had fired random shots with a machine gun from near a house, and two bullets fired from this weapon had hit the roof of another house.

One bullet was found.

Subsequently, this Yerevan resident handed over this machine gun—together with its cartridge.

A forensic ballistic examination has been commissioned.

The man is detained.

An investigation is underway.