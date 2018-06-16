Former President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who currently is serving a 12-year sentence on charges of corruption, will comment on the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches for a Brazilian TV—and from prison.
Sport commentator José Trajano informed about the aforementioned in a Facebook video, reported RBC news agency of Russia.
The ex-president is expected to record his views on these matches, send them to the said Brazilian TV so that they show it during a program, whereupon they will be read on air.
The first comment will be broadcast on June 18, when Brazil will play against Switzerland.