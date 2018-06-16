The Glasgow School of Art is on fire as a result of a large fire that broke out in Scotland, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service informed that more than 120 firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, and no casualties were reported yet.

Fire in Glasgow https://t.co/4dZlYytdcQ — Ricki W Neill (@RickiNeill) 16 июня 2018 г.

As per the aforesaid service, nearby houses were evacuated for preventive purposes, the fire was spreading onto neighboring buildings, and the firefighters were making every effort to contain the fire.

The Glasgow School of Art was a home away from home for 4 years and still such an important part of my life. To see this from my roof hurts. pic.twitter.com/hMmNjnEc35 — Peter (@sw4nton) 16 июня 2018 г.