Renowned Russian archeologist Vasiliy Lyubin has died in St. Petersburg, Russia, at the age of 101, reported Rusarminfo.
In 1958, Lyubin, together with Armenian archeologist Balyan, had discovered Armenian monuments dating back to the Paleolithic Period.
“I have made excavations in Armenia where we have found dwellings of humans living about two million years ago,” Lyubin had told RIA Novosti news agency of Russia, in an interview on the occasion of his 100th birthday. “We have discovered thousands of work tools at a depth of ten to twelve meters. That place is one of the oldest places in the world.”