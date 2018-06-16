The Ministry of Commerce of China announced that the country will impose an anti-dumping duty on iodine hydroxide-containing products that are imported from the United States and Japan, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
According to preliminary data, American and Japanese companies have exported reduced-price products to the Chinese market, and as a result, a considerable loss was inflicted on domestic production.
This anti-dumping duty on the above-said products will range from 41.1 percent to 118.8 percent, it will be specified for each company, and it will enter into force on July 23.