Merkel promises to give joint response to EU challenges together with France

National security service officers escort MP out of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union building

Ronaldo pleased with Portugal teamwork against Spain

New findings may 'prevent future loss of brain cells' in patients with MS

Private plane crashes in Russia

2018 World Cup: France vs. Australia Man of the Match is announced

China to impose anti-dumping duty on certain products from US, Japan

Protests are staged in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin

Armenia PM in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Russia reduces twofold its investments in US government securities

2018 World Cup: France beat Australia (VIDEO)

Armenia delegation to submit draft resolution at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly session

Brazil ex-president to comment on 2018 World Cup football matches—from prison

Mkhitaryan attends Yerevan international presentation of his brand name toy (PHOTOS)

Yerevan man fires random shots with machine gun

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan carried out military shifts and buildup along line of contact in passing week

Carrying stand-by antibiotics fosters careless antibiotic use among travelers

Jonas Never completed his Bourdain mural in Santa Monica

First discoverer of Armenian Paleolithic monuments dies in Russia

Large fire breaks out in Scotland

Shots fired near Yerevan subway station

Teen found hanged in Armenia

Armenia PM heading to Karabakh

Trump, Macron have telephonic conversation

Armenia’s Pashinyan: I will never be afraid of prospect of losing PM’s post

Cheating on diet could actually help burn more fat

Newspaper: Armenia PM to organize snap parliamentary election in late September

Trump would want Americans to listen to him just like North Koreans listen to Kim Jong Un

Armenian MP of Turkey: 1915 calamity befell upon us because we did not speak out

Apple makes multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey

2018 World Cup: Portugal vs. Spain Man of the Match is announced

Portugal 3-3 Spain

Spin classes could increase risk of kidney damage

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort jailed

Armenia's Deputy PM and Germany's Ambassador discuss liberalization of visa regime

Unknown man with knife fatally wounds a girl in Munich

Open-air concert of Armenian and UK orchestras in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

11% of Russians call Armenia a friendly country

NEWS.am's special project "World Cup with Vera And David": Fans brighten football

World Cup 2018: Starting lineups of Portugal and Spain

Statins found to enhance efficacy of chemotherapy drug in blood cancers

Trump: Comey is 'criminal'

Nikol Pashinyan receives French Ambassador to Armenia

Armenian President points to unused potential of Armenia-Iran economic ties

Cristiano Ronaldo given two year prison sentence

Ambassador: China to send 200 ambulances to Armenia

Study: People who take multiple medications have higher risk for depression

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.06.2018

Trump to call Kim Jong Un on Sunday

Karabakh army ex-commander ready to go to Artsakh if Armenian authorities so decide

Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Trump meeting this summer

Armenian PM receives Krzysztof Penderecki and his wife

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to have official website

Merkel: Berlin is “realistic” about increase in defense spending

Arman Boshyan appointed head of Social Security Service

Trump-Putin meeting could take place this summer

PM appoints Mikayel Manukyan Chairman of State Forest Committee

2018 World Cup: Best player of Egypt vs Uruguay match

Armenian PM appoints new adviser

2018 World Cup: Starting lineups of Morocco and Iran

Refugees from Azerbaijan will be able to privatize their residential areas

Putin, Netanyahu discuss efforts to ensure safety of Syria-Israel border

Maria Zakharova cut Azerbaijani journalist down to size

World Cup: Uruguay defeats Egypt

US approves 25% tariffs on China’s goods imports

Armenia minister, Belarus ambassador discuss agriculture

Iceland squad captain: We want to spring a surprise at World Cup

Euro drops sharply in Armenia

Nine members of European Parliament to visit Armenia

Armenia official, Asian Development Bank confer on joint projects

BarCamp 2018 launches in Yerevan (PHOTO)

World Cup: Russia thumps Saudi Arabia 5-0 (Cartoon)

76 babies were born in Yerevan on June 14

All Ucom TV viewers to enjoy Viasat Family channels

Nazarbayev: 40 countries want to join Eurasian Economic Union

Zakharova: Creation of favorable atmosphere will advance Karabakh talks

PM: Era of impunity is over in Armenia

Maradona: Mexico, US, Canada do not deserve to host World Cup

Ronaldo: We are going to beat Spain

6th Armenia citizen detained in Belgium tennis match-fixing investigation

Canada declares war on US goods

Armenia fruit, vegetable exports double from past year

FIFA boss has Armenian roots?

Peskov: Premature to talk about Armenian PM and Azerbaijani president

World Cup: Mohamed Salah out of Egypt’s squad

Armenia government appoints temporary representative at ECHR

Armenia deputy PM, US ambassador discuss Millennium Challenge Corporation program

Karabakh army ex-commander is set free

Pashinyan: No problems in Armenian-Russian relations

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Star in the New Dsquared2 Campaign

Armenia representative at ECHR submits resignation

2018 World Cup: Day 2 - Bookmaker’s view

Smoking could increase the risk of dementia, study finds

Armenia PM: Russia market needs our fruits and vegetables

Christina Aguilera and Jimmy Fallon surprise fans in NY subway

Newspaper: Bad credit history to be cleared, penalties to be pardoned in Armenia

Ingesting honey after swallowing button battery reduces injury and improves outcomes

Denmark cellist wins 14th Khachaturian International Competition

2018 World Cup: Saudi Arabia footballers to be penalized for 0-5 defeat against Russia

Still unclear whether Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting to undergo surgery