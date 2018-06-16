Russia has cut down twofold its investments in the US government securities.
The abovementioned is noted in the report which the US Department of the Treasury issued on Friday, according to Deutsche Welle (DW).
Correspondingly, in the case when these investments had reached $96.1 billion in March, they dropped by $47.4 billion in April. Russia was 22nd among 33 countries, in terms of investment packages into the US.
From December 2016—that is, after Donald Trump’s election as US President—to July 2017, Russian investments in the US government securities had constantly grown.