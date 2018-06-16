The Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly will submit a special project at this organization’s plenary session, which is slated for June 26 in Brussels.

This project will be an urgent draft resolution on promoting—in the legislatures of European Union (EU) member countries—the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA), informed about the aforementioned on his Facebook page.

“This submitted project (…) calls on the national parliaments of the EU member states to ratify the agreement without any unnecessary delays,” Ashotyan also wrote, in particular. “The project also stresses the RA-EU agreement’s ratification before the 2019 elections of the European Parliament.”