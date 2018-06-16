The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday arrived in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on a working visit.

Pashinyan, together with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan as well as members of the governments of Armenia and NKR, visited and attended a Divine Liturgy at the newly built church of Chartar village in Martuni Region.

The consecration ceremony of this house of Christian worship was held in the morning.

The construction of this church had begun in 2014, and it was built with the means provided by a Russian Armenian philanthropist.