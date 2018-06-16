Germany and France will give a joint response to major challenges facing the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday during her weekly video announcement.

German Chancellor referred to the formation of a joint defense and security policy, as well as to the foreign policy issues, DW reported.

The migration crisis is the main challenge for Europe, the Chancellor, said adding that this is one of the decisive factors for European unity.

According to her, among the challenges that EU faces is further development of economic and currency union.

She highlighted the importance of relations with France in order to preserve peace in the EU and noted that German-French bilateral relations should be updated in the context of many changes.