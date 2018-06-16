The Armenian National Security Service officers escorted RPA deputies Manvel Grigoryan and Seyran Saroyan out of the building of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union in Etchmiadzin.

The officers led Manvel Grigoryan towards the car. Seyran Saroyan also intended to get into car with Grigoryan, while the National Security Service officers were against it.

As reported earlier, the National Security Service conducted searches in the houses of Manvel Grigoryan and the criminal authority Artur Asatryan (Don Pipo).