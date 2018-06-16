Italy is not ready to accept two new ships with illegal migrants on board, Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Saturday.
“Two other ships with the flag of Netherlands, Lifeline and Seefuchs, have arrived off the coast of Libya, waiting for their load of human beings abandoned by the smugglers. These gentlemen know that Italy no longer wants to be complicit in the business of illegal immigration, and therefore will have to look for other ports [not Italian] where to go,” the Guardian reported quoting Matteo Salvini.
The arrival of Aquarius ship with illegal migrants, which refused to take Italy, is expected in Spain on Sunday, Salvini added.