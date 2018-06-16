Almost 2,000 migrant children were separated from their families at the US border from April 19 to May 31, 2018, while trying to enter the country between official crossings, BBC reported.
According to the U.S. law, minors could not be placed with their parents, however, babies are not allowed to be separated from their mothers.
In 2018, the U.S. President Donald Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” vow to pursue criminal charges against all illegal migration.
While Mexico does not prevent the flow of migrants through its southern border and their further departure to the US, the US president noted.