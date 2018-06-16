By Vera Martirosyan

Former Benfica and Portugal forward Nuno Gomes shared his impression about the Portugal squad and named his World Cup favorites in an interview with the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent.

Which team has the biggest chances to win the World Cup?

I think everybody would say Brazil, Spain and Germany. But, there are other teams, such as Portugal, which also have chances to win. Germany is strong, they won the Confederation Cup last year, they have a big team, then Brazil, also Spain. I will name these three as the main favorites. You also have Argentina, Portugal, France. Let's see. I cannot predict who will be the winner.

Which Portugal is stronger today's squad or the one that won Euro 2016?

Well, I think this team is very good, we won the Euro. Two years passed and we have new players who added strength to our attack. So, I think this team is stronger than the one during the Euro.

How do you like it in Russia? How are the stadiums?

Everybody is looking amazing, the stadiums are fantastic. We can feel the atmosphere of the World Cup, people are enjoying, and I am happy to be here. I think it will be an amazing World Cup.

Which was the best and worst match in your career?

The worst and the best is one match. The final of the Euro 2004. We were playing in Portugal, we made it to the finals. It was a big dream for the players and the country, and we lost. It was a nightmare. This game may be was the best and the worst game of my life.