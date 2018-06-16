YEREVAN. – Armenia support Artsakh’s political course unconditionally, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during his meeting with the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan in Stepanakert.
He congratulated new members of the Artsakh government and welcomed Bako Sahakyan’s readiness to make real and meaningful changes.
“I would like to express my unconditional support for the counterparts from Artsakh and personally President Sahakyan,” he emphasized.
During the meeting, Pashinyan and Sahakyan discussed a wide range of issues on army building, economy and other sectors, underscoring importance of exchanging experience and deepening cooperation between the state agencies.