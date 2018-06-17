Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, Garo Paylan, who is running for parliament again, touched upon the necessity of opening the Armenian-Turkish border.

Speaking to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul, Garo Paylan stated that they will struggle for the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border and starting a dialogue without preconditions and establishing decent cooperation between the cities of Turkey's eastern provinces and the cities of Armenia.

"This is very important for the Armenian community in Istanbul," Garo Paylan said.