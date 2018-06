The friends and supporters of the president of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union(YVU), MP Manvel Grigoryan are holding a protest action near the building of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS).

Manvel Grigoryan's adviser Vardan Vardanyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am that Grigoryan does not admit his guilty and demands immediate release.

It should be noted that Grigoryan's supporters clashed with the police near the building of the NSS.